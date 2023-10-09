Should new tech rules apply to Microsoft's Bing, Apple's iMessage, EU asks

A sign of Microsoft Corp's Bing search engine is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China September 21, 2018. Picture taken September 21, 2018.

The probes came after the companies contested the EU competition regulator labelling these services as core platform services under the DMA.and ByteDance to allow for third-party apps or app stores on their platforms and to make it easier for users to switch from default apps to rivals, among other obligations.

The Commission sent out questionnaires earlier this month, asking rivals and users to rate the importance of Microsoft's three services and Apple's iMessage versus competing services. The people familiar with the matter said the EU watchdog asked if there was anything specific to the services that business users rely on and how they fit into the companies' ecosystems.Respondents were given less than a week to provide feedback. The Commission wants to complete its investigation within five months. headtopics.com

An agenda-setting and market-moving journalist, Foo Yun Chee is a 20-year veteran at Reuters. Her stories on high profile mergers have pushed up the European telecoms index, lifted companies' shares and helped investors decide on their move.

