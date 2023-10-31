Should I Split the Bill with My New Boyfriend?

Dear Quentin, Do you think it’s OK for a guy to ask his new girlfriend to split the bill when they go out to eat? We have been dating for a few months. Neither of us has ever been married before. I am 28, he is 29, and we both live in San Francisco. We both work full time. The previous guys I dated never asked me to split the bill. I also have very high student loans. He does not have a student loan, and he lives in the best part of downtown San Francisco, so I don’t think he lacks for money.

I understand that once you’re married and you both work, it is reasonable to split the household bills, but we are just dating right now, and I am starting to believe he is a cheap dude. I am confused, and I don’t know what to do. I really like him and I think he likes me too, but I am not looking for a roommate with benefits. Should I start a conversation about this topic and let him know that it is not right to ask me for money to pay for what we eat? I would appreciate any advic

