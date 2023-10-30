Should full-day kindergarten be free? Voters in 2 N.J. towns to consider the question in November.

Evesham Township School District in Burlington County and Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District in Somerset County are two of only a handful of districts left in the state that offer half-day kindergarten as the standard option, state data shows.
Half-day kindergarten was once a fairly standard offering in New Jersey schools, with about half of all districts offering half-day programs during the 1998-99 school year, the earliest available state Department of Education Data. Districts have switched to full-day programs steadily over the past two decades.for students in New Jersey, and districts are not required by law to offer free, full-day programs. If kindergarten is offered, the school day can’t be shorter than two-and-a-half hours.
The full day-rate in Evesham is $5,500 a year. About 200 students were enrolled in the paid full-day kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year, the most recently available data. About 140 were enrolled in the free half-day option. headtopics.com
Evesham is one of just two Burlington County districts that does not offer universal full-day kindergarten. The other district, Moorestown Township, offers an extended kindergarten program for a fee. Tuition discounts are available for students eligible for free or reduced lunch.
Two bond referendums to renovate current district buildings passed in March, and an additional referendum during the general election is asking for $2.6 million to directly fund the program, including transportation, teachers and paraprofessionals.There were about 330 kindergarteners enrolled for the 2021-22 school year, the latest state data shows. headtopics.com