Should Cowboys trade for Derrick Henry? l The Herd

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these

Read more:

FOXSports »

Why the Cowboys should pursue RB Derrick Henry before trade deadlineColin Cowherd believes that the Cowboys should make a push to acquire All-Pro RB Derrick Henry by the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Read more ⮕

NFL Trade Deadline: Assessing Idea of Bucs Trading For RB Derrick HenryTitans running back Derrick Henry, the two-time NFL rushing champion, is a popular trade candidate ahead of the October 31 deadline. Read more ⮕

Falcons visit Titans with Derrick Henry poised to test Atlanta's run defenseThe Atlanta Falcons are looking to cap a two-game road swing with a second straight victory after snapping an eight-game skid away from home. The Titans appear to be in rebuild mode after trading away a two-time All-Pro safety in Kevin Byard. Now Derrick Henry possibly could be next before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Read more ⮕

10 NFL trades we'd like to see before the deadline: Who lands Derrick Henry?The NFL trade deadline takes place on Oct. 31. FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers wrote about one trade they'd like to see each of the league's top 10 teams make before then. Read more ⮕

NFL Week 8: Is this Derrick Henry’s last game with the Titans?The schedule for the eighth week of the NFL’s 2023 season, with TV coverage and the betting lines. Read more ⮕

Derrick Johnson and Kendra Scott foundations unveil third Austin-area 'Discovery Den' at PThe former Texas Longhorns and Kansas City Chiefs all-pro linebacker, Derrick Johnson and his Defend the Dream Foundation worked alongside the Kendra Scott Foun Read more ⮕