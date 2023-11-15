Shortage of Primary Care Physicians in the United States

Money talks.The United States faces a serious shortage of primary care physicians for many reasons, but one, in particular, is inescapable: compensation.Substantial disparities between what primary care physicians earn relative to specialists like orthopedists and cardiologists can weigh into medical students' decisions about which field to choose.

Plus, the system that Medicare and other health plans use to pay doctors generally places more value on doing procedures like replacing a knee or inserting a stent than on delivering the whole-person, long-term health care management that primary care physicians provide.As a result of those pay disparities, and the punishing workload typically faced by primary care physicians, more new doctors are becoming specialists, often leaving patients with fewer choices for primary care.'There is a public out there that is dissatisfied with the lack of access to a routine source of care,' said Christopher Koller, president of the Milbank Memorial Fund, a foundation that focuses on improving population health and health equit

