Shortage of Mosquito Repellents in Argentina Amidst Dengue Outbreak

Amidst the worst dengue outbreak in years, Argentinians are suffering from a shortage of mosquito repellents . The few available in the market are being sold at exorbitant prices. The demand for repellents to prevent mosquito bites has skyrocketed, causing a scarcity in stores. Health Minister Mario Russo stated that the shortage will be resolved within the next two weeks after facing criticism for the lack of repellents.

He mentioned that producers have changed their logistics to increase production. Russo also warned about the need to be cautious with clothing choices, urging people to wear long sleeves

Argentina Dengue Outbreak Mosquito Repellents Shortage Prices Health

