ShopRite fired me because of back injury limitations, N.J. man says in suit

A spokeswoman for ShopRite declined to comment on the lawsuit or make a statement, citing pending litigation. Instead of the departments he requested, however, the store assigned Simmons to work in the grocery section, which required that he regularly lift 50 pounds or more, the suit alleges.

A 66-year-old New Jersey man with a back injury has filed a lawsuit against ShopRite of Kearny, claiming managers fired him because the store needed someone “more durable.”

Simmons was fired nine days later on Dec. 17, 2022, after showing his back X-rays to an upper-level manager, according to the suit filed Sept. 19 in Superior Court of Hudson County.

Before he was hired, Simmons had spinal fusion surgery to repair ruptured discs in his back and neck and requested he work in produce or dairy, which required only light lifting, according to the lawsuit.

“Despite this, plaintiff continued to perform his duties. However, due to the pain, the plaintiff moved at a slightly slower pace than his other co-workers,” the suit says.

Simmons explained that due to his disability, he was unable to meet the lifting requirements in the grocery department and again requested an assignment in either produce or dairy, the suit says.

The store manager allegedly said, “this was not normally done,” but referred Simmons to an upper-level manager. After again showing his X-rays, the upper-level manager allegedly said to Simmons, “We’re not too far off in age,” according to the suit.

On Dec. 17, 2022, Simmons was fired. The manager who terminated Simmons allegedly told him the job required “a more durable person,” the lawsuit alleges.

After he was fired, Simmons asked the manager if he could apply for a job collecting carts in the parking lot.

But the manager refused to allow him to apply for the position, allegedly telling him he “did not think (collecting carts) would be good for the plaintiff’s back,” according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges age and disability discrimination, failure to accommodate a disability, and retaliation.

