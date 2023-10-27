Shoppers Say This Jennifer Garner-Used Serum Makes Hair Grow ‘Like a Chia Pet’ — and It’s On Sale

Taylor Jeffries is a beauty and wellness commerce writer at Shape and InStyle where she covers the latest news and deals. Before joining the team, she worked for SheKnows, Insider’s Lifestyle Reviews team, and L’Officiel USA. However, there’s a catch — the 30 percent off sale is only available to Rouge members right now. Those with VIB or Beauty Insider membership can access this deal

starting October 31, saving 15 percent off and 10 percent off, respectively. If you’re not a member, you canto your cart immediately. This drug-free spray targets the scalp to strengthen weakened follicles and promote new growth. It uses a potent blend ofto improve elasticity and flexibility as well as prevent breakage. As a result, it creates a healthy environment that allows for fuller and shinier strands.

Thanks to this Virtue product, one fan said their hair is “growing like a chia pet.” Another said this product reduced her hair shedding in two weeks. They added, “It works gradually, thickening a few spots on my scalp that are visibly thinning. headtopics.com

Read more:

Shape_Magazine »

Jennifer Garner, 51, Shows Off Toned Legs in Mini SkirtJennifer Garner and Jenna Ortega look like mother and daughter with matching bob haircuts Read more ⮕

How Jennifer Garner is helping kids impacted by Kentucky floodsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Google expands its bug bounty program to target generative AI attacksNew guidance outlines what discoveries garner financial rewards. Read more ⮕

The Startling Candor of Helen GarnerHelen Sullivan on Helen Garner, one of Australia’s most beloved writers, who has published novels, nonfiction, and diaries, and is finally catching on in the U.S. Read more ⮕

Shoppers Say These Growth Serums Bring Brows and Lashes ‘Back to Life’Grande Cosmetics’ Lash and Brow Serum Fantasy Set will bring your lashes and eyebrows back to life. This limited-edition set features the brand’s best-selling lash serum, brow serum, and conditioning mascara, which you can shop at Sephora. Read more ⮕

These $7 Exfoliating Gloves Make Shoppers' Dry Skin Feel ‘Smooth All Over’The Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Gloves leaves your entire body feeling smooth, soft, and glowing by removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores. Snag these exfoliating gloves for just $7 during Ulta’s Early Black Friday Deals. Read more ⮕