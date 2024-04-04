Shoplifter at Walmart Arrested for Drug Trafficking

A "concerned citizen" reported a shoplifter at a Walmart in Florida , leading to the arrest of Amber McCann. She is now facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine and other narcotics. McCann refused to show her receipt for a cart full of items and ran away when she noticed someone watching her.

Authorities released a video of their conversation with McCann and what they found in her car.

