Shootout at Eid al-Fitr Celebration in Philadelphia Leaves Three Shot and Five Arrested

What was supposed to be a joyous Eid al-Fitr celebration in a West Philadelphia park on Wednesday ended in pandemonium after a shootout erupted between two groups of people, leaving three shot, five arrested, and the city’s Muslim community deeply shaken. About 1,000 people were gathered inside Clara Muhammad Square to break bread together and celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast. As the festival was winding down around 2:30 p.m.
, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at least 30 gunshots rang out in the middle of the crowded park. Two people were injured in the cross fire between the two sides, while another was shot by a responding officer, Bethel said. Police officers detailed to the event were ticketing cars outside the park in the Parkside section of the city when the gunshots rang out. Rushing toward the scene, police apprehended three males and a female who were running from the scene.A responding officer fired at a 15-year-old holding a gun, striking him in shoulder and leg. A 22-year-old was shot in the stomach during the shooting. Another 15-year-old, who police believe was at the Eid event, showed up CHOP with a gunshot wound to his hand shortly after the shooting.are now in custody, including the teen who was shot by police and then transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Four of the five suspects in custody are juveniles, while the fifth suspect is 2
Eid Al-Fitr Celebration Philadelphia Shootout West Philadelphia Park Pandemonium Muslim Community Shot Arrested
