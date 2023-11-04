Shooting near recreational center in Ohio leaves one dead, multiple victims

Authorities in Ohio said a shooting near a recreational center Friday night left one person dead and multiple other victims, some of which were juveniles, according to multiple reports. According to local Cincinnati news outlet WLWT, a heavy police presence responded to the shooting which took place on Betton Street, in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati, around 9:30 p.m

. Cincinnati Police Department Chief Teresa Theetge said during a press conference at the scene, near TQL Stadium and Laurel Park, that six victims had been shot, including one male who is deceased. His age and the ages of the other victims were not provided. At least two of the victims are believed to be teenagers or children, according to WCPO reporter Sean DeLancey. 'We are gathering all evidence so we can bring these people to justice,' Theetge said, WXIX reported. 'It’s unacceptable on a Friday night that six people are shot in our city.' 'This is happening too often,' Theetge added, WLWT reported. PRESIDENT BIDEN, FIRST LADY TO VISIT MAINE COMMUNITY AFTER DEADLIEST SHOOTING IN STATE HISTORY It is not immediately clear why the shooting started, and Cincinnati police have not provided any information on a possible suspect or suspects at this time. The scene remains active with police having taped off the road leading to several home

