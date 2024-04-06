Shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Leaves One Dead

A resident cleans up the debris outside a San Francisco 's Mission District residential hotel. Shattered glass was left from a shooting around 1:40 Friday afternoon that left one man dead. Neighbor and co-owner of Alberto's Printing Jason Flores told KTVU he heard a single gunshot. Witnesses say the victim was shot outside the barber shop and that he stumbled back inside, collapsed and died. Neighbors described the victim as being in his 20s, and that he was from Venezuela .

They say it was the victim's first day at work in the barbershop. Flores says luckily no one else was injured. The incident occurred in a busy area--in the 2300 block of Mission Street. "When I came, there was a lot of police over there. They closed the street," said Abel Padilla. Padilla owns La Playa Seafood, a restaurant a few doors down from the shooting

Shooting San Francisco Mission District Death Victim Barber Shop Venezuela Incident Busy Area

