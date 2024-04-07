Shooting in Lakeside Leaves Suspect with Life-Threatening Injuries

A man is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving law enforcement officers in Lakeside on Saturday. Deputies were called to a home due to a disorderly person. The suspect shot at a deputy and then ran into a home, continuing to shoot.

The White Mountain Special Response Team exchanged gunfire with the suspect and shot them. The suspect is in custody and will be flown to a hospital in Phoenix for treatment.

Shooting Law Enforcement Lakeside Suspect Injuries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

