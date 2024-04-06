Shooting at TRAX Platform in South Salt Lake Leaves Two Injured

Officials are searching for a suspect after they responded to a shooting at a TRAX platform in South Salt Lake . UTA officials said one person was left in serious condition and another in critical but stable condition. That shooting happened on Thursday at the Meadowbrook station, reportedly when no one else was around. 'Just about every day, it’s the only way I get around,' he said. 'I’ve had my fair share of confrontations on the TRAX, but all in all, it's a positive experience.

It’s a lot of good conversations.' 'That’s something to think about,' he said. 'I didn’t hear about that.' 'We employ the same safety measures all the time,' Arky said. '24 hours, seven days a week.' 'Its important to be aware of your surroundings,' he said. 'We operate in a public space. It’s really incumbent upon people to be as aware of their surroundings as they possibly can.

Shooting TRAX Platform South Salt Lake Injured Suspect UTA Meadowbrook Station

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police looking for man possibly involved in shooting at South Salt Lake TRAX stationUtah Transit Authority police say they're looking for a man who they believe may have been involved in the shooting of two other men who were seriously injured Thursday at a South Salt Lake TRAX station.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Two men shot during altercation at Meadowbrook TRAX station in South Salt LakeTwo people have been shot after an altercation at the platform of the Meadowbrook TRAX station in Salt Lake County.Utah Transit Authority spokesperson Carl Ark

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Police seek gunman who injured 2 at South Salt Lake TRAX stationPolice are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a South Salt Lake TRAX station.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Police seek shooter who injured 2 at South Salt Lake TRAX stationPolice are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a South Salt Lake TRAX station.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Police investigating South Salt Lake shooting that injured 2 at TRAX stationPolice are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a South Salt Lake TRAX station.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Police investigating South Salt Lake shooting at TRAX station that injured 2Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at a South Salt Lake TRAX station.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »