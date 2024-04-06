Shooting at TRAX Platform in South Salt Lake Leaves Two Injured

Officials are searching for a suspect after they responded to a shooting at a TRAX platform in South Salt Lake . UTA officials said one person was left in serious condition and another in critical but stable condition. That shooting happened on Thursday at the Meadowbrook station, reportedly when no one else was around. 'Just about every day, it’s the only way I get around,' he said. 'I’ve had my fair share of confrontations on the TRAX, but all in all, it's a positive experience.
It’s a lot of good conversations.' 'That’s something to think about,' he said. 'I didn’t hear about that.' 'We employ the same safety measures all the time,' Arky said. '24 hours, seven days a week.' 'Its important to be aware of your surroundings,' he said. 'We operate in a public space. It’s really incumbent upon people to be as aware of their surroundings as they possibly can.
Shooting TRAX Platform South Salt Lake Injured Suspect UTA Meadowbrook Station
