Shooting at South Florida Mall Leaves One Dead, Seven Injured

One person is dead and seven others were injured, including a police officer , in a shooting at a South Florida mall, officials said. According to Miami-Dade Police Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta, at about 3:30 a.m. there was a dispute at Martini Bar at CityPlace Doral when a security guard intervened."There were cops all over," rideshare driver Rob Abner told NBC6."I'm here a lot, so it is kind of concerning. It touches you personally.

"One officer of the City of Doral was shot in the lower extremity and was taken to the hospital. He was reportedly one of two Doral officers who fired their weapons.Video captured by NBC6 shows a City of Doral Police car rushing to the emergency entrance. As the squad car pulled up other officers are seen trying to help the injured officer out out of the backseat of the vehicle.A total of six bystanders were also shot. Among them were two women and four men

Shooting South Florida Mall Dead Injured Police Officer Dispute Martini Bar Cityplace Doral Bystanders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One man dead, one injured in South Shore shooting, police sayOne man is dead and another injured in a Saturday evening shooting in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

SEPTA bus shooting: Video shows deadly shooting aboard South Philadelphia SEPTA busAuthorities in Philadelphia are searching for a man who they say was captured on video firing deadly gunshots into a SEPTA bus following an argument.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Shooting on Tucson's Southside leaves one woman dead, one man injured22-year-old Daniza Ferrales Sanchez was killed and an unidentified man was injured after being shot near East Benson Highway and South Bonney Avenue.

Source: kgun9 - 🏆 584. / 51 Read more »

Valpo police investigate Friday shooting; one injured, one questionedOne person was injured after a Friday afternoon shooting and another was taken in for questioning, according to Valparaiso Police.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

One person killed, one injured in shooting at Chula Vista apartment complexPolice responded to the Salerno Luxury Rentals apartment complex shortly after 1:30 a.m. and found a man with a fatal gunshot wound outside the complex and one inside who had been shot in the face

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Shooting at Chula Vista apartment complex leaves one person dead, one seriously injuredUnder a plea agreement, 41-year-old political consultant Jesus Cardenas will likely be sentenced to probation.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »