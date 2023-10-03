Shooting at major Bangkok shopping mall kills 3; suspect is in custody

Police said a suspect was apprehended less than an hour after the first reported gunshots at the Siam Paragon Mall, long seen as one of Bangkok’s biggest and most upscalePolice spokesman Archayon Kraithong told reporters that the situation was under control at the mall, which sells high-end fashion and luxury cars and includes a cinema, an aquarium and the five-star Siam Kempinski hotel.

Police spokesman Archayon Kraithong told reporters that the situation was under control at the mall, which sells high-end fashion and luxury cars and includes a cinema, an aquarium and the five-star Siam Kempinski hotel.Three people were killed and six were injured, according to Yutthana Sretthanan, director of Bangkok’s Emergency Medical Center.

grisly gun-and-knife attack at a rural day-care center Tuesday’s shooting prompted authorities to shut access to the nearby Siam elevated train stop, preventing commuters from exiting the station as the evening rush hour began and intense rain pounded the city, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.He was accused of insulting Thailand’s king. Now he has to spend four years in prison

Prominent human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, convicted of insulting Thailand’s king, is sentenced to four years in prison under its lèse-majesté law.

Read more:

latimes »

Rapper Blueface sentenced to three years' probation for 2022 Las Vegas shootingA Las Vegas judge sentenced L.A. rapper Blueface to a maximum of three years of probation for shooting a man in Las Vegas last year. The rapper pleaded guilty in July.

Blueface Gets Three Years Probation After Pleading Guilty in Shooting CaseThe “Thotiana” rapper pleaded guilty to battery and discharging a firearm charges in relation to a 2022 incident outside a Vegas strip club

Three suspects arrested in connection to overnight Salt Lake City park shootingThree people have been arrested in connection to a Salt Lake City shooting.Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation bega

Three victims found at Dallas shooting scene; two of them shot, two tied up, police saidPolice said one of the three people was fatally shot and had his hands tied at the scene. No suspects are in custody.

Three injured after shooting breaks out at East Chicago car showTwo men were involved in a fight, but when officers began to clear the area gunshots rang out.

Shoppers flee major shopping mall in Bangkok after hearing what sounds like gunshotsHundreds of shoppers have fled a major shopping mall in the center of Thailand’s capital after what sounded like gunshots were heard inside.

Police said a suspect was apprehended less than an hour after the first reported gunshots at the Siam Paragon Mall, long seen as one of Bangkok’s biggest and most upscale

Police spokesman Archayon Kraithong told reporters that the situation was under control at the mall, which sells high-end fashion and luxury cars and includes a cinema, an aquarium and the five-star Siam Kempinski hotel.Three people were killed and six were injured, according to Yutthana Sretthanan, director of Bangkok’s Emergency Medical Center.

grisly gun-and-knife attack at a rural day-care center

Tuesday’s shooting prompted authorities to shut access to the nearby Siam elevated train stop, preventing commuters from exiting the station as the evening rush hour began and intense rain pounded the city, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.He was accused of insulting Thailand’s king. Now he has to spend four years in prison

Prominent human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, convicted of insulting Thailand’s king, is sentenced to four years in prison under its lèse-majesté law.First responders could be seen entering the mall as sirens wailed outside.Chinese tourist Liu Shiying told the AP that she saw people running and saying someone had opened fire. She said that she heard gunshots and an alarm ringing and that the lights in the mall went out.

“We’re temporarily hiding. Who dares to go out?” she said while taking cover. She was later able to leave.Thai king reduces former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s prison term to one year

Thailand’s king has reduced former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s prison term from eight years to one after Thaksin’s return to the country.Multiple videos uploaded to social media showed people running out of the building and a person dressed in a baseball cap, dark shirt and camouflage pants holding a handgun.

Video posted later showed what appeared to be the shooter surrendering to police.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand, though mass shootings are rare.World & NationFor SubscribersScience & Medicine

Saving Mt. Wilson Observatory: Inside the long battle to maintain the spot where we found our place in the universe