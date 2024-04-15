Shooting at Clara Muhammad Square during Eid al-Fitr Celebration

Two groups of young people started shooting at one another at Clara Muhammad Square during an Eid al-Fitr celebration last week.

The Police Department said Jaynes body worn camera “does not depict” the officer shooting the teen. The department did not elaborate on whether that meant the camera video did not show the teen getting shot, or if the camera was not turned on or otherwise malfunctioned.at Clara Muhammad Square to dine together and celebrate the end of the Ramadan fast, hosted by the nearby Philadelphia Masjid, when more than 30 shots were fired.

Shooting Clara Muhammad Square Eid Al-Fitr Celebration Police Officer Armed Injured

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyInquirer / 🏆 81. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Understanding the Two Islamic Festivals: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-AdhaKen Chitwood, a scholar of global Islam, explains the significance and differences between Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, the two major Islamic festivals celebrated each year.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

What is Eid al-Fitr and how do Muslims celebrate the Islamic holiday?Muslims around the world will soon bid farewell to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and start celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Eid is a joyous time marked with congregational prayers and festivities that typically include family visits, gatherings and new clothes. Some common Eid greetings are: Eid Mubarak, or Blessed Eid, and Happy Eid.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Police ID officer who wounded suspect during shootout at Ramadan event in West PhiladelphiaTwo groups of young people started shooting at one another at Clara Muhammad Square during an Eid al-Fitr celebration last week.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Philly Muslim leaders look to repair ‘fault lines’ after Eid al-Fitr shooting as investigation continuesA community event at Clara Muhammad Square is planned for April 27, as authorities work to determine who fired the gunshots in Wednesday's shooting.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Muslim Group Calls to Boycott China’s Shein on Eid Holiday over Uyghur SlaverySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

​See how Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr around the worldFrom beachside prayers in Senegal to colorful festivals in Pakistan, these pictures show the many ways that Muslims observe the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »