Shooting at CityPlace Doral Leaves One Dead and Seven Injured

One person is dead and seven others were injured, including a police officer , in a shooting at CityPlace Doral. The incident occurred at Martini Bar when a security guard intervened in a dispute. A City of Doral officer was shot and taken to the hospital.

Six bystanders were also injured. The incident is under investigation.

