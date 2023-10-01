Shohei Ohtani 'looking forward to seeing everyone' in 2024. Does he mean Angels fans?

Angels star Shohei Ohtani, center, walks next to Mickey Moniak, left, after the Angels’ season finale against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.Too much had to go right for the Angels in 2023. Why it ended up wrong once again
The Angels seemingly improved the roster and made trades at the deadline in an effort to win with Shohei Ohtani. It ended with another losing campaign and an uncertain offseason. The post included five photos of his season, one of which featured him during the All-Star Game.
Ohtani and his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, said farewell to teammates and coaches in the Angels’ clubhouse after the team’s Ohtani and Mizuhara also said farewell in passing to the media on their way out, as they typically have throughout the season.Angels close losing season with a home win over Oakland
After rare storms drenched Angel Stadium, the Angels eventually took the field and scored a 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics to end the season.Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees.
After rare storms drenched Angel Stadium, the Angels eventually took the field and scored a 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics to end the season.Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Public Communications.
