Shocking video shows cops shooting dead robbery suspect waving rifle

Cops in Mesa, Arizona released footage of the moment a detective gunned armed suspect Ny’Kendreon Pride, 20, with a rifle from a moving car last month. Shocking, new footage has emerged of the moment a detective gunned down a robbery suspect waving a rifle from a moving car last month.

Mesa Police Department released footage last week of robbery suspect Ny’Kendreon Pride, 20, walking through a residential neighborhood.

After Pride refused their orders to surrender, a detective in the back seat of the car threw a non-lethal flashbang at him meant to disorient him, the bodycam footage showed. When the suspect then refused orders to get on the ground, the backseat detective fired two bean bag rounds at Pride while a detective in the front seat opened fire with his service rifle, according to the footage.

“The detective saw Pride reach for what he believed was a gun and that’s when he fired his duty weapon,” Detective Brandi George, who narrated the clip, explained. The moment officers moved in on Ny’Kendreon Pride after he was shot from a moving police vehicle.Pride was found to be armed with a Glock, police said.Pride then collapsed on the ground with a Glock in his hand.

The moment officers moved in on Ny’Kendreon Pride after he was shot from a moving police vehicle.Pride was found to be armed with a Glock, police said.Pride then collapsed on the ground with a Glock in his hand. Police swarmed him and were able to grab the gun after Tasing him and deploying pepper ball rounds, the video showed.

There were no rounds in the chamber of Pride’s weapon, but an extended magazine contained 28 rounds of ammunition, George said.

Pride, who was wanted in connection with three armed robberies in the prior three days, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The fatal shooting was being reviewed by Maricopa County prosecutors, according to police.

“This video will not draw any conclusions about whether officers acted consistent with policy and the law until all facts are known and the investigation is complete,” Sgt. Jamey Cox advised.