Shocking Surveillance Video Shows Federal Investigators Raiding Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mansion

Shocking home surveillance video from one of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mansions shows federal investigators in tactical gear rushing into the luxe manor and escorting his sons out as they served one of two search warrants on the moguls' properties last week.

Misa Hylton, Combs' ex and the mother of two of his children, shared the clip on her Instagram Tuesday and revealed her sons had retained the high-powered lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, who previously represented figures who included cartel lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman and John Gotti Jr. 'Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed??' she wrote. SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS PROBE: RECORD LABEL FIRES BACK AFTER MALE MUSIC PRODUCER ACCUSES MOGUL OF SEX ASSAULT Lichtman would be investigating the use of force in the raid, she sai

