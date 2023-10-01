Shocking number of Europeans say you should only be able to fly 4 times in your life due to climate change

FAILED BIDEN NOMINEE QUIETLY APPOINTED TO TOP ROLE OVERSEEING WAR ON HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES

The proposal, according to the agency, requires non-weatherized gas furnaces and those used in mobile homes to achieve a far higher level of efficiency than cheaper models on the market. "At the direction of Congress, DOE is continuing to review and finalize energy standards for household appliances, such as residential furnaces, to lower costs for working families by reducing energy use and slashing harmful pollutants in homes across the nation," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement last week.

In the U.S., President Biden's administration has issued its own restrictions on gas-powered furnaces. It's only the latest move from Democrats targeting home appliances."Today’s measure, along with this Administration’s past and planned energy efficiency actions, underscores President Biden’s commitment to save Americans money and deliver healthier communities," she continued.

President Biden has targeted a variety of home appliances in an effort to implement an aggressive energy efficiency campaign.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, consumer groups and experts have criticized the administration's aggressive energy efficiency campaign. They have argued the new regulations will reduce consumer choice and increase costs for Americans.

"It's just spreading to more and more appliances. It seems that almost everything that plugs in or fires up around the house is either subject to a pending regulation or soon will be," Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, previously told Fox News Digital."Consumers aren't going to like any of it. These rules are almost always bad for consumers for the simple reason that they restrict consumer choice."

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

