Shocking Ending in Fire Country Season 2, Episode 5

The shocking ending of Fire Country season 2 , episode 5 has changed the show forever. Led by Max Thieriot (Bode), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Sabina Gadecki-Rich ( Cara ), among numerous other actors, the show follows Bode, a prisoner who joins the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. As a member of Cal Fire, Bode faces drama, loss, and raging fires that threaten the deaths of everyone in the vicinity.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck in season 2, episode 5, as the fires took one nurse's life. After the season 3 confirmation, the show made certain that Cara would not live to see the show's future, as Cara was killed in the aftermath of a firenado

