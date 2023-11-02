'Shocked' Garcelle Beauvais reacts to Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley split speculation

Garcelle Beauvais would be “shocked and sad” if the Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley separation rumors are true.Meanwhile, “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola expressed her concerns about the frequent marriage troubles amid “Housewives” cast members.
“I’m so scared. I’m about to quit the show because I feel like all the ladies get divorced,” she stated bluntly.“We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” they said.
“We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”“We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true.”“The last couple of years, post-home invasion, have been very difficult for me,” the reality star explained.at her Encino, Calif.
“PK and I, we really are very co-dependent and connected,” Dorit said. “So it’s the first time in the 13 years we’ve been together that we felt this disconnect.”“We had our challenges and we continued to work through them and get better and better and stronger,” she added.The Beverly Beach creator then reiterated that she and PK have “never separated.”
“We had our challenges and we continued to work through them and get better and better and stronger and that’s not always something that happens overnight,” she said.
