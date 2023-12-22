Ships Divert from Suez Canal, Taking Longer Route Around Africa

Most of the massive ships that carry some 12 percent of all world trade through the Suez Canal have turned course, set to travel the long way around southern Africa instead.

As many as 12 out of every 14 container ships, along with a large share of oil and gas tankers, bound for the key route between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea — which shortens the trip between Asian and European waters, and between Asia and swaths of the Atlantic, by thousands of miles — are instead heading south, according to Everstream Analytics, which analyzes supply chains. The detour could add as much as a month to time underway, delaying the delivery of goods and the docking of ships that are supposed to continue onward, including to the east coast of the United States and from there back to Asia carrying new loads.The route of the MOL Celebration, a large container ship, tells a story shared by many others. It appears to have changed direction on its approach to the Red Sea, according to MarineTraffic, which provides real-time information on the movement of ship





