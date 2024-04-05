Shimmering Halo of Light Spotted on Alien World

A world infamous for its hellacious conditions may have just been seen spotting one of the prettiest phenomena ever to grace Earth's own atmosphere. High up in the metal-filled skies of a world named WASP-76b, astronomers have found evidence of a shimmering, multi-hued halo of light known as a.
This spectacle has never before been seen outside of the Solar System, and within it, only on two worlds: Earth (of course) and Consisting of a series of concentric rings around a bright center, these gorgeous displays of color require specific conditions to form. Light needs to shine on a mist of spherical droplets that are all more or less the same size. Its appearance on WASP-76b can therefore tell us something about the mysterious atmosphere of this very alien world. "There's a reason no glory has been seen before outside our Solar System – it requires very peculiar conditions," says astronomer Olivier Demangeon, of the Institute of Astrophysics and Space Sciences in Portuga
