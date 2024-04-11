Shift in Voter Identification: Democrats and Republicans Almost Evenly Divided

With a few short-lived exceptions during the Reagan/Bush era and after 9/11, more registered voters have identified as Democrats than Republicans . In fact, since about 2003 — more than 20 years already — Democrats have consistently outnumbered Republicans , sometimes by as much as ten points. In the run-up to the 2020 election, more voters across the country identified as Democrats than Republicans . But four years into Joseph R. Biden Jr.
’s presidency, that gap has shrunk, and the United States now sits almost evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. Republicans have made significant gains among voters without a college degree, rural voters and white evangelical voters, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center. At the same time, Democrats have held onto key constituencies, such as lack voters and younger voters, and have gained ground with college-educated voters.out that the “Democratic Party’s advantages among Black and Hispanic voters, in particular, have narrowed somewhat in recent years.” The polling shows that 35 percent of Hispanics identify as Republican, compared to 61 percent who identify as Democrat. That’s a drop of a full nine points in Democrat Hispanic support since 2016. As far as black voters, 12 percent identify as Republican while 83 percent identify as Democrat. That’s a five-point drop in black support for Democrats since 202
Voter Identification Democrats Republicans United States Report Gains Voter Groups Black Voters Hispanic Voters
