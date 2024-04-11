Shift in Voter Identification: Democrats and Republicans Almost Evenly Divided

With a few short-lived exceptions during the Reagan/Bush era and after 9/11, more registered voters have identified as Democrats than Republicans . In fact, since about 2003 — more than 20 years already — Democrats have consistently outnumbered Republicans , sometimes by as much as ten points. In the run-up to the 2020 election, more voters across the country identified as Democrats than Republicans . But four years into Joseph R. Biden Jr.

’s presidency, that gap has shrunk, and the United States now sits almost evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. Republicans have made significant gains among voters without a college degree, rural voters and white evangelical voters, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center. At the same time, Democrats have held onto key constituencies, such as lack voters and younger voters, and have gained ground with college-educated voters.out that the “Democratic Party’s advantages among Black and Hispanic voters, in particular, have narrowed somewhat in recent years.” The polling shows that 35 percent of Hispanics identify as Republican, compared to 61 percent who identify as Democrat. That’s a drop of a full nine points in Democrat Hispanic support since 2016. As far as black voters, 12 percent identify as Republican while 83 percent identify as Democrat. That’s a five-point drop in black support for Democrats since 202

Voter Identification Democrats Republicans United States Report Gains Voter Groups Black Voters Hispanic Voters

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida Republicans Maintain Voter Registration Lead Over DemocratsFlorida Republicans continue to lead Democrats in voter registration numbers, maintaining their momentum since overtaking Democrats in November 2021. The Republican Party of Florida Chairman highlights the grassroots efforts in registering more voters every day.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Democrats Shift Strategy on Immigration to Outflank RepublicansWith immigration shaping the elections that will decide control of Congress, Democrats are trying to outflank Republicans and convince voters they can address problems at the U.S. border with Mexico, embracing an issue that has traditionally been used against them.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Voter registration was never nonpartisanNow that Republicans more unregistered voters, suddenly Democrats don't want to fund voter registration drives.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Democrats' diminishing hold: Shift in political allegiance among Black and Latino votersNew data shows Democrats are losing ground with key blocs, Black and Latino voters.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Low voter turnout raises voter apathy concerns in Dallas Co.Montgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »

Low Voter Turnout Despite Motor Voter LawsIn 1988, the U.S. had its lowest voter turnout in 40 years. Congress passed the National Voter Registration Act in 1993 to increase registration. While registration has increased, turnout is still low.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »