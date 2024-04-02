Shift in Midwestern States from Blue to Red, Says Republican Candidate

More and more midwestern Americans are waking up, according to Tom Barrett, a Republican running for Congress in Lansing, Michigan. He attributes the shift in some midwestern states from blue to red to several factors, including being overlooked and taken for granted by extreme liberal Democratic politicians.

Barrett also mentions concerns about cultural dynamics, woke indoctrination in schools and the military, the rising cost of living, and instances where politicians laugh at ordinary Americans' concerns

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspected tornadoes prove deadly, leave trail of destruction in 3 Midwestern statesSeveral apparent tornadoes in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky caused deaths, injuries and widespread damage and knocked out power to tens of thousands.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Black Gay Republican Says Missouri Republican Heckled Him at MAGA EventVideo shows a Missouri lawmaker near a group that chanted a homophonic slur against Rob Smith.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Schumer-aligned groups meddle in Republican primaries, targeting swing statesGroups aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have meddled in several Republican primaries this election cycle, targeting swing states by boosting candidates supported by former President Trump.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'Industry's Favorite Puppets': 16 Republican States Sue to Block LNG PauseOlivia Rosane is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Republican States Are Playing Texas Hold 'Em With Immigration LawInstead of waiting for certainty in the distant future, they are gambling, hoping the odds are probably in their favor.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Republican states would rather keep poisoning children with lead than pay for a fixBiden's EPA wants all lead pipes removed to save children from lead poisoning. These red states don't want to spend the money.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »