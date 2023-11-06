Shift in Market as Long Positions Surpass Short Positions

A noticeable shift is occurring in the market as long positions are now surpassing short positions for the first time since the beginning of 2019. This trend may continue in the coming months, but macroeconomic headwinds pose risks for investors. However, being allocated to the right companies in the long run is more important than timing the market. Conducting comprehensive analyses is crucial for making investment decisions.

