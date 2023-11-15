Shifa Hospital: Symbol of Suffering in Israel-Hamas War

Shifa has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas. Inside and beneath the facility, newborns and hundreds of other patients have suffered without basic necessities as fighting raged outside. Israel and Gaza present different accounts of what was happening at Shifa Hospital. Israel claims Hamas turned the hospital into a command center, using patients and staff as human shields. Hamas and Gaza health officials deny this.

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital Targeted Israel i bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza's largest Al Shifa Hospital , Israel i troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israel i air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza. The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israel i forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israel i military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.

