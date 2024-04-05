Shield AI to Acquire Sentient Vision Systems to Enhance AI Capabilities

MQ-35A V-BAT and artificial intelligence (AI) Hivemind pilot developer Shield AI has announced an agreement to acquire Sentient Vision Systems –the Australia n AI-enabled imagery tech company. As part of the deal, Shield AI will set up a unit in Australia with the vision of delivering on AUKUS objectives. The acquisition will also enhance Shield AI’s expansion in the Australia n market. The deal is pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

Shield AI's release states that the two companies will merge AI expertise and operational understanding to deliver "superior intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities for today's rapidly changing defense and security environmen

