Shiba Inu Witnesses Surge in Token Burn Rate as Price Gains Momentum

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has witnessed a remarkable surge in its token burn rate as its price is eyeing momentum. Data from the tracking site Shibburn that more than 24.2 million SHIB tokens were burned during the last 24 hours. This means that the token burn rate is currently up 61.02%.The current circulation supply of the meme coin is a whopping 582.7 trillion tokens.

With such a massive circulation supply, the Shiba Inu ecosystem requires token burning events to ensure the scarcity of the SHIB tokens. A balanced circulation supply is imperative, not only for the SHIB price but for a resilient ecosystem as well. Keeping this in mind, the Shiba Inu community has been active, sending millions of tokens to the dead wallets. Data reveals that around 410.7 trillion tokens have been burned or taken out of the initial supply. This shows the commitment of the community toward the ecosyste

