Shiba Inu's Shibarium Witnesses Staggering Surge in Activity

Shiba Inu 's Shibarium , a Layer-2 solution for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has witnessed a staggering surge in activity, marking a monumental 625% increase in active accounts in just one day. This sudden spike in activity has also translated into a substantial uptick in new accounts, which surged by an astonishing 6,823%. However, transactional activity within Shibarium has not reached its former heights.

This raises questions about its potential impact on the price of Shiba Inu tokens SHIB and BONE

