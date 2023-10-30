Shiba Inu price fails to rally in response to latest development for SHIB holders

Shiba Inu developer teased an update bringing self-custodial identity to SHIB holders. The SHIB community is awaiting the Shiba Inu identity surprise announced on October 28. Shiba Inu price climbed 12% over the past week, SHIB hit the $0.000008 level. SHIB token holders in his comments on the October 28 announcement. SHIB price is likely to react positively to the development, however, no gains have been noted in the past 24 hours.

com/P9XzJOBGcy — Shib (@Shibtoken) October 28, 2023 The meme coin’s developers are yet to share the specifics of the Self Sovereign Identity (SSI) feature and are counting down 72 hours from October 28. The big reveal is expected on Tuesday, October 31. A Self Sovereign Identity is digital identification managed in a decentralized manner. This gives individuals sole ownership over their ability to control their personal data when interacting with a crypto asset or platform.

