SHIB Token Witnesses 19,000% Rise in Burn Volume

The SHIB token has experienced a massive increase of 19,000% in burn volume, drawing attention from the cryptocurrency community. Analysis of burner addresses reveals interesting transactional behavior, particularly from an OpenSea user with the wallet identifier '0x75d'. This user consistently moves significant amounts of SHIB to a burn address, indicating a systematic approach to managing their holdings.

Another notable wallet, the Coinbase #10 hot wallet, shows unclear movement of funds to a burn address, possibly accidental. More detailed transaction data is needed for further analysis

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UTODAY_EN: Large Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transactions Witness Jaw-Dropping 420% Surge OvernightShiba Inu (SHIB) sees astonishing 420% surge in whale transactions, propelling its price to new heights

Source: Utoday_en | Read more »

UTODAY_EN: Shiba Inu Whales Secure 7.84 Trillion SHIB Overnight as Price Teases Crucial PointShiba Inu whales amass 7.84 trillion tokens overnight, triggering anticipation as SHIB price approaches critical threshold

Source: Utoday_en | Read more »

UTODAY_EN: 4.4 Trillion SHIB Shoveled by Anon Whales as Price Begins to IncreaseTrillions of Shiba Inu transferred as SHIB price prints rise overnight

Source: Utoday_en | Read more »

COİNDESK: DAOs Are the New Degen: Crypto Traders Can Copy-Trade Token Treasuries for Fun and ProfitKushagra Agarwal is the co-founder of Samudai, a DAO management platform and a Kernel Block III Member at Gitcoin.

Source: CoinDesk | Read more »

THEBLOCK__: Arbitrum DAO approves proposal to activate token stakingArbitrum DAO has approved a governance proposal that will enable holders of ARB tokens to stake their holdings in exchange for a yield.

Source: TheBlock__ | Read more »

CRYPTO_POTATO: Crypto Markets Turn Green as Ethereum Price Rises And New ERC20 Token BTCMTX Takes SpotlightCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato | Read more »