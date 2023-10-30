SHIB Ally Bad Idea AI (BAD) Listed on Top Australian Exchange Upon Integrating Shibarium

has spread the word about adding support for another token related to the Layer-2 Shibarium blockchain, although this time related to it in an indirect way.GroveX has listed Bad Idea AI (BAD) token, whose team is actively collaborating with the Shiba Inu team."Introducing BAD integration! Dive into the unique blend of Blockchain, AI & DAOs with $BAD," the recent X post made by the platform states.

In September, another large crypto exchange listed BAD – MEXC, offering 50,000 USDT giveaways to celebrate the start of BAD trading. Earlier this year, GroveX gradually, one by one, added all three Shibarium tokens – Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Doge Killer (LEASH) to its trading list, expanding the utility of these tokens.

At the end of August, GroveX also added support for another popular meme coin, yet not connected to Shibarium in any way: PEPE. The meme cryptocurrency inspired by memes based on Pepe the Frog character popular on the Internet.Recently, the mysterious leader of the SHIB team, known under pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, tweeted that he had had a meeting with some members of the BAD team and they had discussed the"secret and not so secret AI initiatives for SHIB. headtopics.com

The Bad Idea team post published on Oct. 24 mentioned that"this AI, sophisticated yet controversial, had the ability to analyse market trends, predict the outcomes of various strategies, and much more."

According to several messages published by the bot on the"Shibarium Tech" channel, its primary target there is to remove geo-restrictions and make access to high-end AI technologies more democratic that it is now. headtopics.com

Another important way this AI bot can help the SHIB team and its community is to make communication solutions more efficient. In one of the aforementioned messages, the bot stated that it will help the SHIB team to better interact with the community, as well as better spread the word about updates and cover news and events.Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017.

SHIB Team Member Reveals 'Most Crucial Element' for SHIB HoldersMember of Shiba Inu team says when full potential of BONE and LEASH tokens will be unleashed Read more ⮕

SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 7,700% as Shiba Inu Price Aims New MoveShiba Inu burn rate spikes 7,700%, over half billion SHIB sent to dead wallets Read more ⮕

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suffers 841% Outflow Spike, Here's ExplanationShiba Inu price rose to two-month high during this week's market bullish run Read more ⮕

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Ready for Next Rally, Here's Data ProofShiba Inu seeing price drawdown, but this might be positive omen for revival Read more ⮕

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB could rally 10%Shiba Inu (SHIB) price shows signs of exhaustion and a potential pullback scenario, which could be an opportunity for patient buyers. A reset of the m Read more ⮕

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teasing Major Price Point Causes Epic Shibarium Activity SpikeShibarium's transaction spike mirrors Shiba Inu's intriguing dance near crucial price level, sparking widespread market interest Read more ⮕