Sheryl Crow Criticizes the Use of AI in Music

Sheryl Crow expresses her dislike for the use of artificial intelligence in music, particularly in songwriting and recording. She believes that AI has become so advanced that it can perfectly recreate an artist's voice and style, which she finds disturbing. Sheryl recently released a new track called 'Evolution,' which was created with the help of AI. She also mentions using AI to pitch her vocals to male singers in Nashville

. The debate surrounding AI in music has been ongoing, with The Beatles being the latest group to utilize AI technology

