Sherrod Brown seeks fix for tax credit problems that stem from IRS document destruction

IRS Takes Strong Measures to Crack Down on Unscrupulous Tax PreparersTax season is a stressful time for most Americans, with many turning to tax preparers for help in navigating the complex world of tax codes and regulations. However, not all tax preparers operate ethically, and some even engage in fraudulent activities.

Is IRS being dishonest in the name of fighting scams?The CARES Act was beneficial for most, yet it was targeted for scams by a few bad apples. The IRS is treating all small businesses as presumed guilty of deception.

“there were no negative taxpayer consequences” after it erased 2019 documents from its computer to make room for new documents for the next tax season, and stated “Taxpayers or payers have not been and will not be subject to penalties resulting from this action.”

But Brown says that when the IRS destroyed millions of documents submitted by third parties to both the IRS and the taxpayer on information returns, such as Form 1099s, the agency was unable to confirm eligibility for some

applicants because it couldn’t access their income proof.a letter to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel,

Brown said he’s upset “by reports that some taxpayers eligible for this credit have had to seek legal assistance to receive the credit to which they’re eligible, or undergo an audit arising from missing information because it was destroyed by the IRS.

“Along with the Child Tax Credit, the EITC is one of the most effective tools we have to put money back in the pockets of working people,” Brown continued. “Millions of workers with and without children count on this tax cut to keep up with the rising cost of living.”

Brown, who chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, asked Werfel to provide him with information including how many taxpayers claiming the EITC were affected by destruction of the 30 million documents, and how IRS plans to ensure taxpayers affected by the mistake get the money to which they’re entitled.

He also asked how many people didn’t get their EITC payments because of the problem, how many were audited and how many only got their payments after going to tax court.

“Each and every taxpayer affected by the document destruction deserves to receive the appropriate tax credits for which they’re eligible,” his letter concluded. “I look forward to hearing how you plan to resolve this problem.”wrote a letter last week that asked Werfel

similar questions, citing published reports that IRS denied EITC claims from taxpayers whose documents were destroyed “based upon the mistaken belief that the taxpayers had insufficient earned income.”

The letter says those reports estimated that 20,000 or more taxpayers who claimed the EITC in 2019 had their claims denied or challenged because of the destroyed records, and that a high percentage of those taxpayers lost out on their valid claims “simply because they did not have the resources or expertise to timely respond to the IRS’ challenges or because they settled the matter and moved on.”

“The destruction of these unprocessed information returns was unnecessary and its direct and indirect harm is disproportionate to whatever storage costs the IRS would have incurred,” says the letter led by Idaho Republican Mike Crapo. “The IRS has not responded to diverse substantive issues arising from this episode.”

