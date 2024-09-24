Sheriffs Sound Alarm on Border Crisis, Demand Bipartisan Action

The nation's sheriffs are calling on Washington to find bipartisan solutions to a border security situation they say is unsustainable and endangers Americans.last week on immigration and border security , urging lawmakers to devote the financial resources and make the policy changes they say are needed to properly address a national security threat.

There have been more than 10 million illegal entry encounters nationwide since the beginning of fiscal 2021, up from about 3 million between fiscal 2017 and 2020. And almost 400 illegal immigrants from 36 different countries have entered the country since early 2021 who appear on the government’s Terrorist Screening Database.

But the sheriff alliance warned that there "are also criminals and members of terrorist organizations who have the intent of harming Americans and destroying our way of life.” Authorities can’t adequately track the people released within the country pending court dates years down the line, he said.“What have you done? Whose feet have you held to the fire with the people across the aisle in a bipartisan approach to truly help?” Donahue said.

