Sheriffs Demand Bipartisan Solutions to Unsustainable Border Crisis

The nation's sheriffs are calling on Washington to find bipartisan solutions to a border security situation they say is unsustainable and endangers Americans.last week on immigration and border security , urging lawmakers to devote the financial resources and make the policy changes they say are needed to properly address a national security threat.

There have been more than 10 million illegal entry encounters nationwide since the beginning of fiscal 2021, up from about 3 million between fiscal 2017 and 2020. And almost 400 illegal immigrants from 36 different countries have entered the country since early 2021 who appear on the government’s Terrorist Screening Database.

But the sheriff alliance warned that there "are also criminals and members of terrorist organizations who have the intent of harming Americans and destroying our way of life.” Authorities can’t adequately track the people released within the country pending court dates years down the line, he said.“What have you done? Whose feet have you held to the fire with the people across the aisle in a bipartisan approach to truly help?” Donahue said.

Border Security Immigration Sheriffs National Security Crisis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sheriffs Urge Bipartisan Solutions to Unsustainable Border Security SituationA coalition of sheriffs from across the nation is calling on Washington lawmakers to find bipartisan solutions to address what they say is an unsustainable border security situation endangering Americans. The alliance, representing over 3,000 sheriff offices nationwide, issued a statement last week urging Congress to devote the financial resources and make the policy changes needed to address what they see as a national security threat.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Sheriffs Urge Bipartisan Solutions to Border CrisisA coalition of sheriffs from across the US is calling on Washington to find bipartisan solutions to what they say is an unsustainable border security situation that endangers Americans. They urge lawmakers to increase funding and implement policy changes to address the national security threat.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

America's sheriffs call on Washington to work together to fix borderAmerica's sheriffs are calling on Washington to find bipartisan solutions to secure our borders.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Sheriffs Urge Bipartisan Action on Border SecurityNational sheriffs are calling for bipartisan solutions to border security, citing an unsustainable situation that endangers Americans. They urge lawmakers to allocate resources and implement policy changes to address the perceived national security threat.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers demand convicted killer's execution be halted: 'Serious doubts'A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers urged Gov. Greg Abbott and the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles to halt the execution of a man convicted of killing his infant in 2002.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

'America is suffering,' sheriffs call on Washington to act on border security concernsThe nation's sheriffs are calling on Washington to find bipartisan solutions to a border security situation they say is unsustainable and endangers Americans.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »