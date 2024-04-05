Sheriff Takes Over Prichard Police Case After Alleged Negligence

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch is criticizing the Prichard Police Department for their handling of a recent shooting and robbery case. Sheriff Burch claims that the crime could have been prevented if the police had signed warrants on the suspect months ago.

He has decided to take over the case himself and is now searching for the suspect. The sheriff expresses his frustration with the police department and their duty to the citizens of Prichard.

Mobile County Sheriff Prichard Police Department Shooting Robbery Warrants Suspect

