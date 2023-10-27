Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home

A sheriff's office in southeast North Carolina released on Friday the names of five people found fatally shot in a home earlier this week. Sampson County sheriff's deputies were called to a home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday for a report of a homicide. They found five people dead from gunshot wounds, Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a statement.

Thornton did not have information about a suspect late Friday but told reporters his department was investigating some people of interest. Authorities had received a 911 call from a person who spoke to one victim around 11 p.m. Wednesday and later found the bodies when they entered the home, Capt. Eric Pope said in a news conference Thursday.

