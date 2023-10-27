Sheriff: 1 arrested, another wanted in huge $1.6 million liquor theft

GIBSONTON, Fla. — said that between July 7 and July 10, a group of suspects entered a distribution center for liquor in Gibsonton, Florida. Between those three days, the suspects removed about $1.6 million worth of liquor from the distribution center with at least two semi-trailers.

Investigators said that the liquor was moved to South Florida. Detectives were able to track a shipment to a storage facility in Hialeah, according tosaid the storage facility had over $1.5 million worth of liquor inside and that they were able to find the trucks that were used to move the liquor as well. The liquor was recovered and then returned to its owners.

