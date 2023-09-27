Shelters for migrants are filling up across Germany as attitudes toward the newcomers harden

Officials across Germany are sounding the alarm that they are no longer able to accommodate migrants who are applying for asylum. A woman with a trolley leaves the central registration center for asylum seekers in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

Across Germany, officials are sounding the alarm that they are no longer in a position to accommodate migrants who are applying for asylum. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)– Dozens of people from around the world lined up on a sunny morning this week in front of a former mental health hospital in Berlin to apply for asylum in Germany.

There were two older women from Moldova. A young man from Somalia sat next to them on a bench. A group of five young Pakistanis chatted loudly, standing behind two pregnant women from Vietnam. The newcomers are among more than 10,000 migrants who have applied for asylum in the German capital this year, and are coming at a time when Berlin is running out of space to accommodate them.

“The situation is not very good at the moment,” Sascha Langenbach, the spokesperson for the state office for refugee affairs in Berlin, said in an interview this week. “This is much more than we expected last year.” headtopics.com

Shelters for migrants are filling up across Germany as attitudes toward the newcomers hardenOfficials across Germany are sounding the alarm that they are no longer able to accommodate migrants who are applying for asylum.

The former mental health hospital in Berlin's Reinickendorf neighborhood was turned into the city's registration center for asylum-seekers in 2019 and can house up to 1,000 migrants.Officials have put an additional 80 beds in a church on the premises. Beyond that, there are another 100 asylum shelters in Berlin, but those are at capacity too.

Berlin's state government says it will open a hangar at the former Tempelhof airport to make space for migrants, put up a big tent at the asylum seekers' registration center, and open a former hardware store and hotels and hostels in the city to provide another 5,500 beds for more migrants the city is expecting will come through the end of the year.

There are also not enough places in kindergartens and schools. In addition to the asylum seekers, Berlin has also taken in another 11,000

More than 220,000 people applied for asylum in Germany between January and August — most of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Turkey, Moldova and Georgia.