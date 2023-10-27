Shelter-in-place lifted, trail goes cold as investigators hope cellphone can give clues

There are no hard leads as to the whereabouts of 40-year-old suspect Robert Card, with no confirmed sightings, according to officialsMaine officials lifted a shelter-in-place order as the search for the suspect in the deadly mass shooting continues — but the trail to find him has gone cold, according to three law enforcement officials.

"We’re going to be all over the place," Sauschuck said."That’s not saying that we know that the individual is in this house, you know, in that house or they’re in that swath of land, this acreage." Sauschuck said Friday that authorities were going to conduct extensive searches of the nearby Androscoggin River by air and boat, and that a utility was using its dams to lower the river in the area, but he made it clear that would not be their only area of focus.. One official said that the note left behind by Card mentioned his financial records. Officials said the meaning of the note remains unclear, and it was not clear if it provided any information as to motive or if it was a suicide note.

Federal agents conducted several searches of properties associated with Card on Thursday, collecting a number of items, including electronics, the officials said. Investigators are also analyzing Card’s financial information and reviewing his social media posts, writings and his mental health history, they said. headtopics.com

In addition to that firearm, investigators believe Card was in possession of or had access to a Beretta handgun, two law enforcement sources told NBC New York. That handgun has not yet been recovered. Meanwhile, Sauschuck announced that the shelter-in-place order would be done away with later Friday afternoon, during a news conference in which heSauschuck read the names aloud. Photos of those slain were posted on a board behind him. The reading was followed by a moment of silence.As for Card, his family has lived in Bowdoin for generations, neighbors said, and various members of the family own hundreds of acres in the area.

