Shelter-in-place lifted, search for suspected Maine shooter continues

Shelter-in-place orders were lifted in Maine Friday as authorities continued to search for Robert Card, who is wanted for the mass shootings in Lewiston.

The search is centered on an area along the Androscoggin River near Lisbon, Maine. Mike Sauschuck, Maine public safety commissioner, said divers will go into the water near where a white Subaru belonging to Card was found.

"So I'm not saying that know the suspect is in the water and this is what we're doing," Sauschuck said."What I'm telling you is you're going to see a lot of activity in that area." As of Friday afternoon, police told Scripps News that they were"not surprised" that a body hadn't been located. They added it would take time for a body to begin floating or it could b trapped under something. Scripps News was also informed that the currents of the river have been slowed after some of the dams were closed to make the search easier. headtopics.com

On Thursday night, police executed a search warrant on a residence in Bowdoin, Maine, which is nearly 15 miles from Lewiston. State and federal authorities, including the Coast Guard, have been trying to track down Card, an Army reservist, since Wednesday evening.

Authorities believe he carried out attacks that killed 18 people and injured 13 others, at least three critically. An arrest warrant cites eight counts of murder. Police noted that was the number of victims who were identified at the time the warrant was issued. More charged are expected if Card is found alive. However, it's unclear whether that will happened. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, schools remain closed in Lewiston, Lisbon and surrounding communities. The area also remains in a shelter-in-place, meaning residents are encouraged to"stay off the streets." Most businesses in and around Lewiston are also closed.

