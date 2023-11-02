Shell reports $6.2 bln third-quarter profit, boosts buybacks

The company announced share buybacks of $3.5 billion over the next three months, up from $2.7 billion in the previous three months. It maintained its dividend unchanged at $0.331 per share. Shell reported adjusted earnings of $6.22 billion, broadly in line with a company-provided analysts' forecast of $6.25 billion.

That compared with quarterly earning of $9.45 billion a year earlier and $5 billion in the second quarter of 2023. "Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, capturing opportunities in volatile commodity markets. We continue to simplify our portfolio while delivering more value with less emissions," CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement.

Production at Shell's Integrated Gas division was down 9% from the previous quarter due to maintenance at its Prelude floating LNG facility off Australia, as well as sites in Trinidad and Tobago and Qatar, it said.Production in the Upstream division was up 3% from the previous quarter to 1.75 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

Ron has covered since 2014 the world’s top oil and gas companies, focusing on their efforts to shift into renewables and low carbon energy and the sector's turmoil during the COVID-19 pandemic and following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He has been named Reporter of the Year in 2014 and 2021 by Reuters. Before Reuters, Ron reported on equity markets in New York in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis after covering conflict and diplomacy in the Middle East for AFP out of Israel.

United States Headlines Read more: REUTERS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCLA: Shell posts $6.2 billion third-quarter profit, announces $3.5 billion share buybackThe oil giant announced a $3.5 billion share buyback to be carried out over the next three months.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

CNBC: Shell posts $6.2 billion third-quarter profit, announces $3.5 billion share buybackThe oil giant announced a $3.5 billion share buyback to be carried out over the next three months.

Source: CNBC | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: New Fortress Energy may need to reapply for Mexico LNG permit -USNew Fortress Energy may need to reapply for Mexico LNG permit -US

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

PEOPLE: Woman Accused of Murdering Beloved Philadelphia Bus Driver: 'We're Shell-Shocked'Longtime SEPTA bus driver and U.S. Army Veteran Bernard Gribbin, 48, was known for being kind, dependable and always optimistic, his friends, family and colleagues say

Source: people | Read more ⮕

COMICBOOK: Ghost in the Shell Creator Reveals His Main Inspiration in Rare InterviewMasamune Shirow recently talked about his creation, Ghost in the Shell, in a rare interview and what inspired the legendary anime.

Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Shell Earnings Rose on Higher Energy Prices; Launches $3.5 Bln BuybackBy Christian Moess Laursen Shell's third-quarter earnings rose on higher refining margins, oil prices and gas and oil sales, while it launched a $3.5 billion...

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕