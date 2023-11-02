Shell Q3 profit drops to $6.2 billion, group boosts buybacks

Its earnings were however again hit by lower production at its flagship LNG division, which has been plagued by operational problems in recent years, particularly at its Prelude floating LNG production facility off the coast of Australia.

"Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance," CEO Wael Sawan said in a statement.LOWER CAPEX That compared with quarterly earning of $9.45 billion a year earlier and $5 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

"Results look broadly in line, but the higher buyback and a lower capex range (is) likely to be taken as a small positive," Redburn analyst Stuart Joyner said. As part of the strategy, Shell announced plans to cut at least 15% of the workforce at its low-carbon solutions division and scale back its hydrogen business.

