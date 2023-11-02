Shell posts $6.2 billion third-quarter profit, announces $3.5 billion share buyback

2 billion profit for the third quarter, roughly in line with estimates, as the company benefited from higher oil prices and refining margins.The company also announced a $3.5 billion share buyback to be carried out over the next three months.for profits, which was fuelled by soaring fossil fuel prices.

United States Headlines Read more: NBCLA »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PEOPLE: Woman Accused of Murdering Beloved Philadelphia Bus Driver: 'We're Shell-Shocked'Longtime SEPTA bus driver and U.S. Army Veteran Bernard Gribbin, 48, was known for being kind, dependable and always optimistic, his friends, family and colleagues say

Source: people | Read more ⮕

COMICBOOK: Ghost in the Shell Creator Reveals His Main Inspiration in Rare InterviewMasamune Shirow recently talked about his creation, Ghost in the Shell, in a rare interview and what inspired the legendary anime.

Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕

WSJ: The Money Has Stopped Flowing in Commercial Real EstateThe exodus of workers and businesses during the pandemic left San Francisco a shell of its former self. But there are small signs of a turnaround. WSJ explores whether new civic policies and fresh commercial interest can rejuvenate the city’s downtown.

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Celebrity Exes Who Share Custody of Pets After Breakups: PhotosKatie Maloney and Tom Schwartz and more celebrity exes have continued jointly raising their pets despite their splits — read more

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

CLEANTECHNICA: EVs Take 60.6% Share In Sweden – Kia EV9 DebutsOctober saw plugin EVs take 60.6% share in Sweden, up fractionally from 59.4% year on year. EV volumes were up by some 14%.

Source: cleantechnica | Read more ⮕

INSIDEEVS: Norway: Car Market Shrunk, But EVs Maintained Ultra-High Market Share In October8,151 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month in Norway (down 25% year-over-year), which is 91.3% of the total volume.

Source: InsideEVs | Read more ⮕