HEAD TOPICS

Shell posts $6.2 billion third-quarter profit, announces $3.5 billion share buyback

NBCLA1 min.

The oil giant announced a $3.5 billion share buyback to be carried out over the next three months.

News Source

NBCLA

2 billion profit for the third quarter, roughly in line with estimates, as the company benefited from higher oil prices and refining margins.The company also announced a $3.5 billion share buyback to be carried out over the next three months.for profits, which was fuelled by soaring fossil fuel prices.

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PEOPLE: Woman Accused of Murdering Beloved Philadelphia Bus Driver: 'We're Shell-Shocked'Longtime SEPTA bus driver and U.S. Army Veteran Bernard Gribbin, 48, was known for being kind, dependable and always optimistic, his friends, family and colleagues say
Source: people | Read more ⮕

COMICBOOK: Ghost in the Shell Creator Reveals His Main Inspiration in Rare InterviewMasamune Shirow recently talked about his creation, Ghost in the Shell, in a rare interview and what inspired the legendary anime.
Source: ComicBook | Read more ⮕

WSJ: The Money Has Stopped Flowing in Commercial Real EstateThe exodus of workers and businesses during the pandemic left San Francisco a shell of its former self. But there are small signs of a turnaround. WSJ explores whether new civic policies and fresh commercial interest can rejuvenate the city’s downtown.
Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Celebrity Exes Who Share Custody of Pets After Breakups: PhotosKatie Maloney and Tom Schwartz and more celebrity exes have continued jointly raising their pets despite their splits — read more
Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

CLEANTECHNICA: EVs Take 60.6% Share In Sweden – Kia EV9 DebutsOctober saw plugin EVs take 60.6% share in Sweden, up fractionally from 59.4% year on year. EV volumes were up by some 14%.
Source: cleantechnica | Read more ⮕

INSIDEEVS: Norway: Car Market Shrunk, But EVs Maintained Ultra-High Market Share In October8,151 new passenger plug-in cars were registered last month in Norway (down 25% year-over-year), which is 91.3% of the total volume.
Source: InsideEVs | Read more ⮕