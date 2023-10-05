Shell expects natural gas profits to bounce back

Energy giant Shell on Friday said it expects to see earnings from its natural gas business to rebound in the third quarter following a disappointing set of results in the second quarter.

The oil major SHEL, +1.00% SHEL, +0.85% said it expects income from its integrated gas business – which is dominated by the firm’s lucrative liquified natural gas (LNG) operations – to be higher in the third quarter than the second quarter, after earnings from the segment plummeted in the first half of the year.

Lower gas prices saw earnings from Shell’s integrated gas segment fall from $2.4 billion in the first quarter to $754 million, following a bumper year for the energy giant in 2022 caused by soaring fuel prices related to the global bounce back from Covid and the war in Ukraine. headtopics.com

Now, Shell has said it expects its earnings to recover in the third quarter, following a slight uptick in natural gas prices in recent months, even as it warned LNG production would be lower due to scheduled maintenance.

The London-listed firm, which was first formed in 1907, told investors it is set to produce between 6.6 and 7.0 million metric tons of LNG in the third quarter, compared to 7.17 million tons of the liquified fuel in the second quarter. headtopics.com

